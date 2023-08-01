Everton in talks with Sporting Lisbon for striker Youssef Chermiti

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Everton are in talks with Sporting Lisbon about signing the Portugal Under-19 striker Youssef Chermiti.

The 19-year-old, who scored three goals in 21 games for Sporting last season, could become Sean Dyche’s third summer signing and his arrival could mean Demarai Gray is allowed to join Fulham.

Everton will not sell Gray before they add to their slender squad and they are short of forwards but the winger, who lost his place after Dyche’s appointment before helping them avoid relegation as a makeshift striker, could leave after two seasons at Goodison Park.

Chermiti would become Dyche’s third signing, after the free transfer Ashley Young and the loanee Arnaut Danjuma, but the first player Everton have paid a fee for since last summer.

They lacked attacking options at the end of last season after selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle and while the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin was often absent.

Neal Maupay only scored one goal in his debut season at Goodison Park while youngster Ellis Simms has since been sold to Coventry.

Everton are set to face Sporting at Goodison Park in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday. Their opening Premier League fixture is against Fulham on the 12th August.