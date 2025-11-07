YouTube prankster hit with five-year ban after invading pitch during England game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A YouTube prankster has received a five-year football banning order and been told to "grow up" after invading the pitch during a Nations League match between the Republic of Ireland and England last September.

Daniel Jarvis, 37, from Gravesend in Kent, ran onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at the start of the game and was restrained by security staff, the UK Football Policing Unit said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions requested the ban, which was imposed by a judge at Medway Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs lead for football, said: "Jarvis is clearly an attention-seeker who carried out the pitch invasion in order to get some more hits on his social media.

open image in gallery Daniel Jarvis also collided with Jonny Bairstow during an England cricket match back in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

“His actions were not only childish and irresponsible, but also a total waste of police time and taxpayers’ money. In addition, these stunts divert security staff from their duties and it is difficult to instantly ascertain if someone poses a threat or is just seeking attention.

“I welcome the five-year banning order that has been handed to him, which will hopefully give him some time to grow up and start to act responsibly."

Simon Jones, Crown Prosecution Service Wessex and National Football lead, said: "Daniel Jarvis used his notoriety and platform for repeated illegal behaviour.

“His five-year ban from football shows the consequences of criminal actions at matches and should serve as a deterrent to others.

“The Crown Prosecution Service continues to work closely with policing colleagues to prosecute those who are responsible for criminality in sport."

This is not the first time Jarvis has interrupted an international sporting event. He was found guilty of aggravated trespass in September 2022 after running on to the field and colliding with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow during a Test match against India in 2021.