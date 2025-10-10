Is Zimbabwe vs South Africa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa will need to get over a frustrating off-pitch setback that could end up proving detrimental to their World Cup qualifying push as they take on Zimbabwe.

Bafana Bafana looked nailed on to qualify for the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico before being stripped of three qualifying points for fielding an ineligible player.

This led to them losing their three-point advantage at the pinnacle of Group C, relinquishing top spot to Benin on goal difference.

With just two matches remaining in qualifying, South Africa will be desperate to forget about this latest blow by getting back to winning ways against Zimbabwe, who are bottom of the group.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Zimbabwe vs South Africa?

South Africa’s World Cup qualifying clash with Zimbabwe kicks off at 5pm BST on Friday 10 October at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.

Team news

Zimbabwe will look to lean on players familiar with the South African surroundings, with striker Thando Ngwenya, goalkeeper Washington Arubi and left-back Divine Lunga among those who ply their trade in the nation. Wolves star Marshall Munetsi will also be key if Michael Nees’ side are to cause an upset.

South Africa, meanwhile, will have to do without Iqraam Rayners, who had to leave the training camp after suffering an injury. Evidence Mokgopa has been called up as his replacement. Burnley’s Lyle Foster will lead the line, while Hugo Broos can now turn to the services of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena without fearing a points deduction - the 28-year-old, whose involvement led to the sanction, is now eligible to play.

Predicted line-ups

Zimbabwe XI: Arubi; Jalai, Garananga, Takwara, Zemura; Munetsi, Nakamba, Musona; Maswanhise, Chirewa, Ngwenya.

South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Kabini; Mokoena, Aubaas; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster.