Is Zimbabwe vs South Africa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash
South Africa will need to get over a frustrating off-pitch setback that could end up proving detrimental to their World Cup qualifying push as they take on Zimbabwe.
Bafana Bafana looked nailed on to qualify for the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico before being stripped of three qualifying points for fielding an ineligible player.
This led to them losing their three-point advantage at the pinnacle of Group C, relinquishing top spot to Benin on goal difference.
With just two matches remaining in qualifying, South Africa will be desperate to forget about this latest blow by getting back to winning ways against Zimbabwe, who are bottom of the group.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Zimbabwe vs South Africa?
South Africa’s World Cup qualifying clash with Zimbabwe kicks off at 5pm BST on Friday 10 October at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.
Team news
Zimbabwe will look to lean on players familiar with the South African surroundings, with striker Thando Ngwenya, goalkeeper Washington Arubi and left-back Divine Lunga among those who ply their trade in the nation. Wolves star Marshall Munetsi will also be key if Michael Nees’ side are to cause an upset.
South Africa, meanwhile, will have to do without Iqraam Rayners, who had to leave the training camp after suffering an injury. Evidence Mokgopa has been called up as his replacement. Burnley’s Lyle Foster will lead the line, while Hugo Broos can now turn to the services of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena without fearing a points deduction - the 28-year-old, whose involvement led to the sanction, is now eligible to play.
Predicted line-ups
Zimbabwe XI: Arubi; Jalai, Garananga, Takwara, Zemura; Munetsi, Nakamba, Musona; Maswanhise, Chirewa, Ngwenya.
South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Kabini; Mokoena, Aubaas; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster.
