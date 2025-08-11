Man Utd new boy Benjamin Sesko hoping to emulate his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United’s latest signing Benjamin Sesko is hoping to emulate his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the club’s famous shirt.

Slovenia international Sesko completed his move to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig at the weekend in a deal worth up to £73.7million.

The 22-year-old revealed in his first interview on MUTV that former United striker Ibrahimovic, who spent almost two years at Old Trafford until 2018, was his hero.

Sesko said: “Since I’ve been small I’ve been watching him. Every single YouTube video that I can find because he’s amazing for me.

“We don’t have the same character, but I like to see the way he plays, the way he enjoys football, how everything works.

“It has been my dream to one day meet him, that would be great, so in general, he’s my idol.

“We have a different playing style, but if there is any situation, I try to do the same as he did.”

Sesko, who has made 41 senior appearances for his country, scored 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season.

He also revealed he admired other former United strikers, Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney.

“Van Persie and Rooney, all those kind of guys,” Sesko said. “I’ve also been watching them, of course, on the videos. They have been great.

“You can admire them a lot and I will also try to show myself in a good light here and try to help the team and the club to be as high as possible.”

United completed their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years after finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season, but Sesko is convinced good times lie ahead.

Head coach Ruben Amorim’s attacking options have also been boosted by the summer arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

“For me the team is great, it’s getting better and better,” Sesko said. “I think it’s just a great project in general and I can’t wait to start, definitely.

“Together you can grow a lot. It can give you a lot of fresh power, fresh energy and I think it’s going to be exciting in general.”

On his hopes for his first season at Old Trafford, Sesko added: “Just that we get better, that we connect together in general and as a team try to grow and grow together, step by step.

“It’s just a matter of time when we can fly high again.”