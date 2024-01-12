Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula E team Mahindra Racing have been forced to discard a bizarre plunge into artificial intelligence whereby they created a fake social media influencer ahead of the new season.

The team created a fake influencer powered by AI called ‘Ava’ to promote the team, their drivers and sustainability campaigns throughout the season, which starts this weekend in Mexico.

Mahindra created an Instagram account for ‘Ava’ at the start of December, posting 11 times. But the public unveiling of the project on Tuesday prompted masses of fan criticism online.

It has forced the team into a U-turn and by Thursday, Mahindra team principal Frederic Bertrand announced the project has been discontinued.

“Nurturing diversity, inclusion and innovation is at the heart of Mahindra Racing,” he said, in a statement on X/Twitter.

“Our AI influencer program (sic) was designed with this innovation in mind. Your comments hold tremendous value. We have listened, understood and decided to discontinue the project.”

After the launching of the concept, ‘Ava’ was described as: “Our go-to sustainable tech champ, navigating the cutting edge of innovation to create positive change.”

Formula E team Mahindra have ditched their fake AI social media influencer (Mahindra Racing)

Mahindra’s head of partnerships, Roanne Crouse, said at the time: “Having Ava, an influencer that is strongly associated with us and documents our journey, but with a broader appeal to help promote our core values as an organisation, is a project we’re hugely excited about.”

But the majority of fan outrage centred on why Mahindra didn’t simply hire a human online influencer, as opposed to a fake persona powered by AI.

The 10th season of Formula E gets underway in Mexico City this Saturday, with Jermaine Jenas leading the brand new coverage on TNT Sports.

Former F1 driver and FE champion Nyck de Vries and Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara are Mahindra’s drivers for the 2024 campaign.