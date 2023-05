Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy made it back-to-back victories in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after a storming performance in the 2023 Monaco E-Prix.

Cassidy began the race in ninth place but produced a magnificent drive in which he held off competition from his long-time friend and compatriot Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing). Evans finished runner-up to complete another one-two for the Jaguar powertrain – the third this season.

It also means it is now 12 races in a row – a Formula E record – that the polesitter has been unable to go on to secure a race victory, underlining the unpredictability and competitiveness of the GEN3 era. There were also a stunning 116 overtakes in the race.

Cassidy now sits atop the Drivers’ World Championship on 121 points – leapfrogging TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein who is knocked off top spot for the first time since Round 2 in Riyadh – with less than half the season to go.

And speaking after the race the 28-year-old, while visibly ecstatic, also confessed to feeling the pressure from his friend Evans.

“It’s insane, I’ve got nothing against Berlin - but this feels amazing!” he said. “This is so, so special. I’m lost for words. It is going to take a bit to sink in, man we had such a tough day, I was 21st I think in both Free Practices which struck me a lot. I qualified 10th and I was really happy with that, so that was kind of how our day was going. Credit to our guys, both car crews and everyone in our garage helped out with the issues. I am so happy we got the reward after the work.

“There is a long way to go, this guy right here Mitch [Evans] he showed today how bloody strong he is. It is going to be a really cool fight, but for the moment let’s just enjoy the fact we won in Monaco.”

The 150mph game of chess ebbed and flowed as leaders vied for control and to set the pace but Cassidy’s decisive early-race moves yielded the ultimate result. Once his engineer gave the green light for a six-lap sprint finish, Cassidy didn’t look back - despite the close attentions of Evans’ factory Jaguar.

Evans had himself clambered from sixth on the grid to second at the chequered flag and was within touching distance of the Envision right up to the Safety Car three laps from the race finish. That New Zealand one-two made it four wins in succession, a new Formula E record for a single nation.

(CSM Formula E)

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E team) couldn’t quite live with the lead pair but he had torn through from 11th on the grid to make the final step on the podium.

Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan Formula E Team), who thought he had sealed the Julius Baer Pole Position only for a post-session penalty to hand that honour to Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team), steered home to fourth, unable to compete with the lead trio’s benchmark combination of speed and efficiency. Hughes followed him across the line, with Dan Ticktum (NIO 333 Racing) hanging on for sixth position despite a couple of late-race scrapes and some damage to his car.

Long-time Drivers’ standings leader Wehrlein could only improve to 11th from starting 12th on the grid, which resulted in both the driver and his TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team losing their grip on their respective championships.

Fellow title contender Jean-Éric Vergne recovered to seventh from the very back of the grid after DS PENSKE’s tyre pressure infringements saw them disqualified from qualifying. The 15-position overtaking masterclass earned Vergne the inaugural ABB Driver of Progress race award, honouring intelligent, efficient driving resulting in the most places gained in a race.

Reigning world champion and DS PENSKE teammate Stoffel Vandoorne was also able to climb to the points with ninth place.

Cassidy’s 121 pts moves him ahead of Wehrlein on 100 pts in the Drivers’ table with Jake Dennis now third on 96 pts and Evans just behind on 94 pts. Vergne leaves Monaco fifth in the running.

Envision Racing now leap to the top of the Teams’ standings on 182 points, 14 points ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team on 168 points, while Jaguar TCS Racing sits third on 157 points.