Lionesses star Fran Kirby gets mural – Monday’s sporting social



Pa Sport Staff
Monday 11 July 2022 18:23
A mural of Fran Kirby has been unveiled (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.

Football

It was matchday two for the Lionesses.

Fran Kirby was honoured in the Southwark estate that shares her name.

Sweden know how to travel.

“I think we’ve seen this before” – Inter Miami II’s Romeo Beckham bent it like, well…

Paul Pogba was back in Turin.

Erling, you have been warned.

Happy birthday.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was feeling confident.

Lando Norris reflected on his Austrian Grand Prix result.

Golf

Golfers looked ahead to the Open.

High-profile praise for Bryson DeChambeau.

