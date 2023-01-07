On this day in 2013 – Mike Blair announces retirement from international rugby

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Scotland captain Mike Blair announced his retirement from international rugby on this day in 2013.

Blair made the decision in order to focus on life in France, where he was playing for Brive, while also allowing Scotland to uncover fresh options at scrum-half in time for the 2015 World Cup.

Stepping down from the world stage as a 31-year-old, he remains Scotland’s most-capped scrum-half with 85 appearances and their fifth-most-capped player, while also leading the side 14 times.

“I’m in the very fortunate position of being able to decide myself when my international career ends. For me, that time is now,” said Blair, who retired despite remaining a regular starter.

“The fact that I still feel attuned to playing at international level has madethe decision harder, but it’s not been reached lightly and I’m very confidentthat it’s the right decision.”

The 2009 British and Irish Lions tourist spent only one season at Brive and after two years with Newcastle, he joined Glasgow before his playing career ended in 2016.