Francis Ngannou: ‘I don’t have experience in boxing but I know I can fight’

Francis Ngannou insists he is a born fighter who is capable of knocking out Anthony Joshua ahead of their bout on Friday.

Cameroon-born former UFC champion Ngannou is taking on two-time world heavyweight champ Joshua in Saudi Arabia in only his second professional fight.

His first was a controversial defeat to Joshua’s fellow Briton Tyson Fury five months ago.

But Ngannou insists his lack of experience in the ring will not prevent him from springing a shock in Riyadh.

“I finished my training camp yesterday and I feel good,” the 37-year-old told Sky Sports News.

“It has been a tough eight weeks to get here. I feel like I did everything that could be done.

“I believe if I land on anybody I knock them out. But the question is how to land, that is the hardest thing. How to carry that power and energy for 10 rounds and still be able to knock someone out after all the fatigue.

“I don’t have experience in boxing but, don’t make any mistake, I had a lot of experiencing in life, of fighting.

“I view my fighting spirit as high as anybody else’s. I don’t have any (boxing) experience but I know I can fight. You’re born as a fighter, you don’t become a fighter, I do believe that.”