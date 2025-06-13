Frank Warren names potential final foe for Derek Chisora

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Promoter Frank Warren has intimated that heavyweight stalwart Derek Chisora may be in line for a fight against Joseph Parker.

In a video posted to the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel, Warren said that he was looking to put together a ‘big, big’ fight for Chisora, 36-13 (23), who has said that whatever comes next will be his final bout.

Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN

Warren said: “Obviously for his fiftieth, he’s said it’s going to be his last, and he wants it to be a big, big fight. And he’s in a position where he’s the mandatory challenger for the title.”

According to the IBF, Chisora is currently the mandatory challenger for its heavyweight title, which is held by Daniel Dubois.

Chisora last fought in February when he scored a twelve-round decision over Otto Wallin in an IBF eliminator and is currently on a three-fight winning streak following his tenth-round loss to Tyson Fury in 2022.

Warren said that following the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Dubois, there will be some clarity within the heavyweight division.

He said: “There’s four belts on the line. We’re going to find out who’s the best, who’s the champion, and then all these mandatories are going to kick in. So all these guys are in the number one spot, or they’re interim champions. It’s going to open up for them.”

He added: “I have no idea at this stage, but the first one in will be the WBO mandatory. That’s the one that’s been ordered, and it’s due. And that’s Joseph Parker.”

Warren said that he would love to put on a third fight between Parker and Chisora. The former, he said, was looking to fight once more in September.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The heavyweight scene, Warren said, was on fire with a potential fight in Germany involving Agit Kabayel and the possibility of Joe Joyce fighting once again.

David Adeleye was another heavyweight that Warren spoke about. Without giving any detail, Warren said that there was a ‘big, big’ announcement coming soon.

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.