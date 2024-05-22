Frank Warren: Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be even better

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk “will be announced in due course” following Saturday’s thrilling fight in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk beat Fury by split decision in Riyadh to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Queensbury promoter Warren said a second bout between the two fighters will soon be confirmed, touting it to be better than last week’s classic.

Speaking at the announcement of Queensbury’s Magnificent Seven card on July 20, Warren told the PA news agency: “There will be a rematch and that will be confirmed and announced in due course.

“I think it will be better than the original fight. They both know each other, they’ve shared the ring and they’ll be looking to use what they’ve gained from the fight as an advantage to beat their opponent.”

Usyk handed Fury his first professional defeat.

Warren believes the ‘Gypsy King’ already has a legacy in boxing but a victory against Usyk, who has won all of his 22 fight,s would further cement it.

“I think his legacy is there,” he said.

“Of course, he wants to win and he’s got to win. He’s only asking for the rematch because he thinks he can win. He believes in himself and it would cement his legacy.

“Everyone out there thinks Usyk is the best out there so let’s see what Tyson does. He rang me and he said he wants the rematch so here we are.”

Warren, who signed Fury ahead of his comeback in 2018, predicts his fighter to get the job done second time around.

When asked why Fury would win the rematch, Warren said: “He’s a fighting man, it’s what he brings to the ring. He’s been caught a couple of times in his last couple of fights but he gets up and shows what he’s made of.

“I don’t want to see that happen. But like Usyk, he’s very similar, they’re very cute guys who know their boxing and I have confidence in Tyson.

“That fight has taken a lot out of both of them so we will see.”