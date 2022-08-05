Jump to content
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dives to gold as celebrity dad Fred watches with pride

The First Dates star proudly watched on from the sidelines.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 05 August 2022 08:05
Fred Sirieix and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (PA)
Fred Sirieix and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (PA)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrated her Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 10-metre platform final with a hot chocolate – which probably would not have taken her dad Fred too long to whisk up.

The 17-year-old delivered a first senior international victory on Thursday evening at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of England’s team-mate Lois Toulson to top the leaderboard by a huge 20.20 points.

Fred Sirieix, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, enjoyed every moment of watching his daughter go for gold, sharing a video clip of her competing on his Instagram account.

After taking everything in her wake in Birmingham, the teenager was ready to enjoy some downtime.

“I was peaceful throughout, but on the last dive I had quite shaky calves, I think that definitely helped with the push that I needed,” Spendolini-Sirieix said.

“Overall I had so much fun, I’ve never had that much fun in a competition.

“I’ve got a hot chocolate waiting for me!”

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix claimed diving gold for England in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Spendolini-Sirieix had made her Olympic debut in Tokyo as a 16-year-old, finishing seventh.

She added: “I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.

“It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”

