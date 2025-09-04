World Boxing accused of gender test ‘betrayal’ by French federation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The French federation has accused World Boxing of a “betrayal” after the country’s women’s team were barred from entry to the World Championships in Liverpool because gender test results were not received on time.

The testing has become mandatory for entry to the female category after the sport was rocked by the controversy surrounding Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at last summer’s Olympics.

Federation president Dominique Nato told L’Equipe that his organisation had been unable to conduct the tests in France because such tests for sporting reasons were prohibited.

He said he had spoken to World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst about taking the tests on arrival in Liverpool, and said Van der Vorst recommended a laboratory.

The tests were taken on Monday, Nato said, but he was informed by the team technical director on Wednesday evening that the team were being excluded because the results had not arrived.

“I took this as a betrayal and I called Boris van der Vorst, I told him he was taking away the girls’ dreams, that it wasn’t normal,” L’Equipe reported Nato as saying.

“He told me he was sorry for us, but that he couldn’t do anything, that it was the decision of World Boxing’s lawyers.”

World Boxing said in a statement that responsibility for conducting the tests has always rested with the national federations.

“It is very disappointing for the boxers that some national federations have not been able to complete this process in time which means that some athletes have not made it through the sports entry process for the World Boxing Championships,” the governing body said.

It is understood World Boxing communicated with federations as recently as August 21 regarding the policy, pointing out that test results could take 48 hours to come through and that tests completed later than September 1 could jeopardise the eligibility of athletes or teams.

The governing body is understood to have worked with a number of federations over the last three weeks to facilitate testing in the UK, and a number of athletes who have gone through that process have been cleared to compete.

However, it is understood athletes from other countries have also been unable to compete for the same reason as the French boxers.

Khelif is separately challenging World Boxing’s eligibility rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Along with Taiwanese fighter Lin, Khelif was cleared to compete by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at last summer’s Olympic Games in Paris despite being disqualified from the 2023 World Championships for allegedly failing gender eligibility tests.

That 2023 competition was organised by the International Boxing Association, which has since been replaced by World Boxing as the sport’s IOC-recognised global federation.

Khelif has always maintained she was born a woman, lived as a woman and competed as a woman.