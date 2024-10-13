Liam Farrell hails ‘very special player’ Bevan French after Grand Final heroics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Wigan captain Liam Farrell hailed the “unbelievable” talent of Bevan French after the Australian’s dazzling first-half try made the difference in his side’s 9-2 victory over Hull KR to win the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

French nipped through a gap in the Rovers defence and evaded the despairing dive of Niall Evalds to seal a score that evoked comparisons with Rob Burrow’s famous burst over the halfway line to help win the title for Leeds in 2011.

There could hardly have been a more fitting winner of the first man-of-the-match award to be named after Burrow, who died in June, and veteran Farrell, who now has six Grand Final wins to his name, argued he has not seen anyone better.

“For Bevan to score a try like that in a game of such magnitude is unbelievable,” the 34-year-old said.

“I’ve played with a lot of good ones but in terms of skill and what he does on the ball I’d say he is (the best).

“The thing with Bevan is he does all the special things but he is willing to kick-chase, defend and do all the small things well. With that X-factor as well you know you’ve got a very special player.”

Wigan winger Liam Marshall, who finished the season as Super League’s top try-scorer but was denied another in the second half when he crossed in the corner but was pulled back for a knock-on in the build-up, concurred with Farrell on the impact of the talismanic half-back.

“Bevan’s done some crazy things all year and he showed it again,” said Marshall.

“You just expect the unexpected with him. When there’s no space in front of him and there doesn’t look like an opportunity, he can create something out of nothing.”

Wigan’s win, which was supplemented by two goals from Adam Keighran and a drop-goal on the half-time hooter by Harry Smith, was extra special for Farrell as it made his home-town club the first to win the quadruple in the same season.

Farrell, who fought off an alleged virus to line up in the ninth Grand Final of his career, recalled growing up watching the dominant sides of the early Super League era, whose similar achievements stretched across successive campaigns.

“There was never a point where we sat down and thought we’d win all four. I didn’t think it was achievable any more but as the year went on and we knocked off the first two trophies it became a bit more realistic,” added Farrell.

“It’s probably the number-one achievement. I remember as a kid watching a very special Bradford team who dominated the competition for a year, and to be up there with them and mentioned in the same circles is very special.”

Wigan’s hopes of repeating the feat are already hanging by a thread as NRL champions Penrith – whom Matt Peet’s men sunk in dramatic fashion to kick off their quadruple campaign in February – have indicated next season’s calendar is unlikely to permit a repeat performance.

Farrell added: “If there’s any way of doing it we’d definitely be up for it. The club 100 per cent wants to play in the World Club Challenge. We have a very rich history in it and if both teams can get it on it would be great to have another match-up against them.”