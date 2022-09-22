Worcester’s to play Newcastle after financially troubled club meet debts deadline

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Worcester’s clash with Newcastle at Sixways on Saturday will take place after the financially-stricken club met all the conditions needed to stage the Gallagher Premiership fixture.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Worcester have met the Thursday 12pm deadline for proving they are able to host their second home match of the season in the face of debts exceeding £25million.

However, there remains a very realistic possibility it will be their last match in the Premiership amid a warning from the RFU that they will be suspended from all competitions on Monday if they are unable to demonstrate a credible plan for lifting Sixways out of crisis.