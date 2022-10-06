Worcester suspended from Premiership and Rugby Cup for rest of season

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Worcester have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

The Warriors’ Premiership future had been left in doubt after the club was partially liquidated on Wednesday, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.

“Following a meeting of the RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season,” a statement from the governing body read on Thursday evening.