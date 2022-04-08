KP loves the darts and Vettel hitches a ride – Friday’s sporting social
Elsewhere, Ellen White reached another landmark and Gareth Bale had golf on his mind.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 8.
Football
Kalvin Phillips loves the darts!
Cristiano Ronaldo was immortalised in print.
Ellen White raised her bat.
Leicester were ready to toast Khun Vichai.
Nathan Patterson began the road to recovery.
Wales, golf, etc.
Villa’s hot-shots were in fine form – but spare a thought for Robin Olsen.
Formula One
Sebastian Vettel borrowed a marshal’s scooter to get a lift back to the pits!
Cricket
England captain Heather Knight reflected on their World Cup campaign.
Basketball
No end in sight for LeBron.
Tennis
Genie Bouchard hung out with David Beckham in Miami.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen came out on top in Leeds.
Baseball
Seth Beer x National Beer Day.
