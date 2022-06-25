LAFC prepare for new arrival – Saturday’s sporting social
Gareth Bale’s move to America appears imminent.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 25.
Football
Los Angeles FC teased a new arrival as it emerged Gareth Bale is set to join the MLS club.
Sadio Mane checked out his new surroundings.
Jamie Carragher was among the revellers at Glastonbury.
Alan Shearer hit the links for a tribute to his former manager.
Ledley King was giving back to the community.
Southampton mocked their old boy on his birthday.
Brighton saluted long-time favourite Bruno.
Cricket
England looked ahead to an exciting fourth day.
Hosts Yorkshire were enjoying the occasion.
Sachin Tendulkar reflected on a moment of inspiration.
Golf
Shot!
Skiing
Hall of Fame honours for Lindsay Vonn.
