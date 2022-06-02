Juan Mata bids farewell to Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social

Rio Ferdinand and Gareth Bale reacted to their honours.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 02 June 2022 19:11
Juan Mata’s Old Trafford exit was announced on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Football

Juan Mata became the latest Manchester United player revealed to be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Paul Pogba showed solidarity with Jesse Lingard after their exits were announced on Wednesday.

Rio Ferdinand celebrated landing an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Wales star Gareth Bale was delighted to be given an MBE.

Mohamed Salah was coming to terms with Liverpool’s loss in the Champions League final.

While the European champions were busy building for next season by signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero toasted Argentina’s victory over Italy in the Finalissima match at Wembley, tweeting: “My brothers. I love you, thanks for sharing this moment with me.”

Bastian Schweinsteiger reserved praise for centre-back colossus Giorgio Chiellini despite Italy’s defeat.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen wished the new-look England set-up well before the first Test against New Zealand got under way at Lord’s.

If the shoe fits…

…and the cap.

Ben Stokes and his team were thinking about former England international Graham Thorpe, who has been unwell, as they stepped out.

Sam Billings appreciated the Lord’s tribute to the late Shane Warne.

Tennis

Iga Swiatek was celebrating reaching the final in Paris.

And Coco Gauff.

Golf

Bubba Watson shared an injury update.

Gridiron

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were on the golf course.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in