Rob McElhenney teases Wrexham offer for Gareth Bale – Tuesday’s sporting social

Elsewhere, Gary Neville met Ted Lasso.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 April 2023 17:55
Gareth Bale has retired (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale has retired (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

Could there be a Gareth Bale U-turn?

Gary Neville met Ted Lasso.

Rio Ferdinand caught up with Nemanja Vidic.

Antony was enjoying the NBA play-offs.

Alan Ball was remembered.

David Beckham marked World Malaria Day.

Cricket

Yorkshire welcomed back Jonny Bairstow.

Golf

Lee Westwood celebrated his half-century.

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz arrived in Madrid.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr is relishing his rematch with Liam Smith.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas took in the Northern Lights.

Happy birthday Felipe Massa.

