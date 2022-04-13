Wales international Gareth Davies signs new deal with Scarlets
.The scrum-half is in his 14th season at the Llanelli-based region.
Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies has signed a new contract with the Scarlets.
The 31-year-old has made more than 200 Scarlets appearances, scoring 55 tries, and is in his 14th season at the Llanelli-based region.
Davies, who has won 67 caps and toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions last summer, becomes the seventh Scarlets player in recent weeks to finalise fresh contract terms.
“You can see by his recent performances what playing for the Scarlets means for Gareth,” head coach Dwayne Peel told the club’s website.
“He possesses that X-factor that can change a game, and he has shown that at the highest level.
“He is also one of the most experienced players in the squad, a player who sets high standards and something the young nines we have coming through can aspire to.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.