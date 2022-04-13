Wales international Gareth Davies signs new deal with Scarlets

.The scrum-half is in his 14th season at the Llanelli-based region.

Wednesday 13 April 2022
Wales’ Gareth Davies scores his sides second try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Tokyo Stadium, Japan.
Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies has signed a new contract with the Scarlets.

The 31-year-old has made more than 200 Scarlets appearances, scoring 55 tries, and is in his 14th season at the Llanelli-based region.

Davies, who has won 67 caps and toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions last summer, becomes the seventh Scarlets player in recent weeks to finalise fresh contract terms.

“You can see by his recent performances what playing for the Scarlets means for Gareth,” head coach Dwayne Peel told the club’s website.

“He possesses that X-factor that can change a game, and he has shown that at the highest level.

“He is also one of the most experienced players in the squad, a player who sets high standards and something the young nines we have coming through can aspire to.”

