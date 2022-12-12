Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Gareth Southgate’s side suffered heartbreak in Qatar, but England’s cricketers were again on form.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 December 2022 05:00
England captain Harry Kane and his squad were left to think of what might have been (Martin Rickett/PA)
England saw their World Cup dreams end with defeat to France in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Away from Qatar, England’s cricketers continued to impress against Pakistan, the Sky Bet Championship returned in sub-zero temperatures while there was also a world title boxing showdown and European rugby union fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

