Former champion Gary Anderson crashes out of World Matchplay in Blackpool

The Scot won the event in 2018.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 17 July 2022 17:25
Gary Anderson suffered an early exit at the 2022 World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former World Matchplay champion Gary Anderson suffered a first-round exit at the Winter Gardens on Sunday after he went down 10-7 to Daryl Gurney.

The ‘Flying Scotsman’ had been a runner-up two years ago and won the tournament in 2018, but was an early casualty in Blackpool during the first afternoon session of the PDC event.

Gurney, twice a World Matchplay semi-finalist, averaged 92.25 and kept his cool in the key moments to send Anderson packing.

A superb 134 checkout by 51-year-old Anderson reduced the deficit to 5-4 after a poor start but Gurney was able to win three legs in a row to take control.

Anderson took out 116 in the 15th leg to again pull within one of his rival at the Winter Gardens.

But Gurney showed his confidence to throw a no-look 180 during the final leg before he closed out the win.

Michael Smith, runner-up in 2019, survived a big scare before he edged out Andrew Gilding 11-9 in the first tie-breaker of this year’s tournament.

Smith had been 8-4 down but fought back and also managed to register the highest checkout at the World Matchplay so far with 161.

UK Open winner Danny Noppert also progressed into the second round with a 10-6 victory over Brendan Dolan.

His Dutch compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode won as well after he beat Ryan Searle 10-8 in a thrilling affair.

