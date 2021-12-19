Robinson’s off-spin and a Ferrariversary for Sainz – Sunday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social media from December 19.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 19 December 2021 17:57
Carlos Sainz is celebrating a year with Ferrari (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.

Cricket

Ollie Robinson bowled spin in Adelaide.

Ricky Ponting was celebrating his birthday.

Football

Newcastle’s co-owner got behind the club’s anti-racism stance.

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was blowing out the candles.

Happy 24th birthday Fikayo Tomori.

The Gunners looked back to a profitable day in Yorkshire.

Manchester City looked ahead to their game at Newcastle.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

As did Ronaldinho.

Boxing

YouTuber Jake Paul set out his credentials.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz celebrated his Ferrariversary.

Nico Rosberg embraced the mud.

