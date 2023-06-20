Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Test cricket the winner after thrilling Ashes clash – Tuesday’s sporting social

Former England favourites and stars of the women’s team were among those to pay homage to the two teams.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 20 June 2023 20:03
Ben Stokes looks dejected after England we narrowly beaten (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes looks dejected after England we narrowly beaten (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Cricket

The dramatic closing stages of the first Ashes Test were a tough watch, but ultimately it seems cricket was the winner.

Recommended

Some revelled in Australia’s narrow victory.

Former South Africa batter-wicketkeeper AB de Villiers was an engrossed spectator.

Football

Bukayo Saka celebrated scoring his first England hat-trick.

And England captain Harry Kane offered his congratulations to Saka.

Gary Lineker was reunited with the match ball from El Clasico hat-trick in 1987.

Jack Grealish reflected on the best weekend of his life.

Happy birthday.

Motor racing

Former team-mates Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris shared a moment.

George Russell was pushing on from disappointment in Canada.

Recommended

Lance Stroll bid farewell to Montreal after his home race.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in