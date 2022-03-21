Aubameyang makes a point and Knight expresses relief – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is making a point at Barcelona…

Helping them hammer Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

Gary Neville was not happy with Manchester United’s players.

Gary Lineker offered a riposte.

James Maddison had a debrief with the gaffer.

International duty…

Poetry in motion.

Cricket

England were getting over their dramatic win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Anya Shrubsole was keeping an eye on the competition.

A special week for Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher.

Tennis

Coco Gauff is on home soil.

Indian Wells success for American Taylor Fritz.

Formula One

Ferrari toasted being back on top.

F1 looked back.

Mick Schumacher celebrated a great opening weekend for Haas.

Ayrton Senna was remembered.

Red Bull vowed to come back fighting this weekend.

Golf

Lee Westwood revolutionised golf.