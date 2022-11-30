England’s players celebrate big win over Wales – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 30.

Football

England’s players celebrated a big win.

Gareth Southgate’s side recovered.

Happy 62nd birthday Gary Lineker.

Bastian Schweinsteiger caught up with Rio Ferdinand on the beach.

Cricket

Sam Billings explored.