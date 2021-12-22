Neville helps charity and Poulter’s hole in one – Wednesday’s sporting social
Chelsea wished Gianluca Vialli well in his cancer battle and Usain Bolt got festive.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22.
Football
Chelsea wished Gianluca Vialli well in his cancer battle.
Mohamed Elneny was excited for the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Christmas jumper day at Rangers.
Marcus Rashford supported ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’.
A very generous donation was made.
Golf
Hole in one!
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen reminisced.
Darts
Ally Pally was in fine voice.
Glen Durrant will be happy to see the back of 2021!
Boxing
Tyson Fury was hard at it.
Josh Warrington marked three years since his victory over Carl Frampton.
Frank Bruno worked up a sweat.
Athletics
Usain Bolt got festive.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.