Neville fuming, Sancho apology, Fofana’s new deal – Monday’s sporting social

Gary Neville was still fuming with the Manchester derby.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 07 March 2022 18:02
Gary Neville (left), Jadon Sancho (centre) and Wesley Fofana (Adam Davy/Martin Rickett/Rui Vieira/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.

Football

Jadon Sancho apologised for United’s loss

Chris Kamara enjoyed his night in the north east.

Happy 28th birthday to the England number one.

Tottenham turned the clock back.

Leicester announced a new deal with Wesley Fofana.

Some positive images were shared.

Cricket

Happy 70th birthday Sir Viv Richards.

Steve Smith was praying for good weather.

Rugby league

Rob Burrow was a fan of Headingley’s new artwork.

Winter Paralympics

Sit skier Steve Arnold was finally on his way to Beijing.

Rugby union

Happy 45th birthday to former Ireland, Munster and British and Irish Lions fly-half Ronan O’Gara.

