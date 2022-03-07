Neville fuming, Sancho apology, Fofana’s new deal – Monday’s sporting social
Gary Neville was still fuming with the Manchester derby.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.
Football
Jadon Sancho apologised for United’s loss
Chris Kamara enjoyed his night in the north east.
Happy 28th birthday to the England number one.
Tottenham turned the clock back.
Leicester announced a new deal with Wesley Fofana.
Some positive images were shared.
Cricket
Happy 70th birthday Sir Viv Richards.
Steve Smith was praying for good weather.
Rugby league
Rob Burrow was a fan of Headingley’s new artwork.
Winter Paralympics
Sit skier Steve Arnold was finally on his way to Beijing.
Rugby union
Happy 45th birthday to former Ireland, Munster and British and Irish Lions fly-half Ronan O’Gara.
