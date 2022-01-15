Broad unhappy with robot and City enjoy big win – Saturday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from January 15.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 15 January 2022 17:54
Stuart Broad was put off by a robot (Darren England via AAP/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 15.

Football

Gary Neville pulled no punches with his assessment of Arsenal’s ultimately successful bid to get Sunday’s north London derby postponed.

Ian Wright took a different position.

Eric Dier reacted to the news.

Jamie Carragher joked.

Manchester City’s players were delighted with their win over Chelsea.

Derby marked the one-year anniversary of Wayne Rooney’s rule.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was weighing up his PlayStation options.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was put off by a robot.

The Barmy Army enjoyed Joe Root’s batting prowess in Hobart.

Ryan Sidebottom celebrated reaching 44 not out.

Virat Kohli made a major announcement.

Tennis

Andy Murray took aim at a first title in three years.

But it was not to be.

Chris Evert shared a health update and support soon flooded in from the tennis community.

Snooker

Mark Selby revealed a return of his mental health struggles.

Rugby League

Sonny Bill Williams shared his secret to living a happy life.

Or could going for a jog in Morecambe be the key to finding eternal bliss?

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying his Australian trip.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a laugh at AJ’s expense.

Darts

Fallon Sherrock missed out on a PDC tour card.

