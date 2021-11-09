Rashford’s MBE, Beckham’s mess and Fury’s torture – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 9.

Football

Marcus Rashford, MBE

Making a Christmas tree ‘Golden Balls’ style

Phil Foden scored a worldie in training.

Gary Neville stuck with his stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Will Romelu Lukaku be fit soon?

Virgil Van Dijk found himself on the side of a building.

Angelo Ogbonna made a vow to West Ham fans.

Declan Rice offered support to his injured team-mate.

Crystal Palace remembered victims of the Croydon tram crash.

Cristiano Ronaldo was extra happy to be back home.

John Terry teed off.

Eddie Howe started work at Newcastle.

Cricket

Jason Roy commented on his World Cup-ending injury.

Boxing

The older Fury sibling gets Tommy into shape.

Tyson also fondly remembered flooring Deontay Wilder.

Nicola Adams reflected on a big night.

MMA

Conor McGregor threw weights around like they were smarties.

Formula One

Sergio Perez was still reflecting on a brilliant home grand prix.

George Russell already had one eye on this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.