Ferdinand v Carragher and Williams nods off – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29.

Football

Past Manchester United players welcomed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Jamie Carragher moved on to Rio Ferdinand after his argument with Roy Keane.

It’s Christmas card season.

Raheem Sterling was reminiscing.

Rob Elliot stuck up for the North-East.

Patrice Evra’s weekly Monday message.

It would be a pretty good strike duo.

Darren Carter is ready for Birmingham’s new era.

Remembering Papa Bouba Diop.

Barcelona reflected on their history.

Cricket

Monty Panesar enjoyed India-New Zealand’s draw.

Ian Bell’s off to Australia.

Boxing

Nicola Adams started the day off with a laugh.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was waiting on a call from Santa.

Snooker

Mark Williams apologised for nodding off.

Diving

Matty Lee was excited to hear when he and his fellow celebs will be back on TV.

Boxing

‘Iron Mike’ had some advice…

Taekwondo

….as did Mahama Cho.