Watch live: Hong Kong celebrates Asia’s first Gay Games with opening ceremony

Saturday 04 November 2023 08:47
Comments

Hong Kong is playing host to this year's Gay Games - and is the first Asian country to embrace the LGBT+ sports tournament.

The tournament was already postponed by the pandemic, but today (3 November), an opening ceremony featuring performances and torch lighting will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

Despite not receiving government funding to host the event, it's hoped that it will shine a light on the need for bigger LGBT+ representation across the nation. The Mexican city of Guadalajara will be acting as a co-host.

The event lasts for nine days, and will see over 2,400 competitors from 40 territories go head-to-head in the likes of tennis and swimming, as well as sports that pay homage to the hosting country, including dragon boat racing and mahjong.

However, despite growing acceptance surrounding LGBT+ rights, some lawmakers in Hong Kong have expressed concerns that the games will pose a 'security risk'. Organisers were initially hoping for 15,000 competitors to take part, but have had to downsize.

