Josh Cavallo: Trailblazing gay footballer proposes to partner on pitch

Trailblazing Australian footballer Josh Cavallo proposed to his partner on the pitch of Adelaide United’s Coopers Stadium as the openly gay player said it felt it was a “safe space”.

Cavallo, who sparked overwhelming support from the football community after coming out in 2021, said: “It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started”.

The Australian midfielder, 24, became the first top-flight openly gay male professional player at that time and made international headlines.

He proposed to his boyfriend Leighton Morrell and posted pictures of him dropping to one knee on the home grounds.

"Thank you Adelaide United for helping set up this surprise,” Cavallo said.

"Your endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live every day of my life authentically.

Support poured in for Cavallo’s public proposal.

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, openly gay player, propose to his partner on pitch of Adelaide United’s Coopers Stadium (@JoshuaCavall)

United coach Carl Veart said: “Josh has had some tough times so it’s good to see that he’s got some joy in his life, especially now that he’s got a long term injury.

“We always wish him the best and it’s good to see that he’s happy.

“It’s a big thing for me as a coach that all my players enjoy their football. That’s the number one thing. Josh, since he’s come here, has really enjoyed his football, which has allowed him to be himself.”

Cavallo, who has featured for Australia Under-20s, shared the video in 2021 and said he was gay. He said he was "ready to speak about something personal that I’m finally comfortable to talk about in my life".

“I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay,” Cavallo said in the statement and declared that he wanted to create a safe space for other players to come forward.

“I have been fighting my sexuality for over six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest.”

In 2021, Blackpool player Jake Daniels also came out as gay after being inspired by him. He became the UK’s only openly gay active male professional footballer.