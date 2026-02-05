Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian-born grappler is on the cusp of making history in Japan’s national sport of sumo, as he trains intensely for a shot at its highest honour.

Aonishiki, whose sumo name translates to "blue brocade" in homage to the Ukrainian flag, has rapidly ascended through the ranks.

The 21-year-old has secured two consecutive grand tournament victories and already holds the sport's second-highest status as an ozeki champion.

A triumph at the upcoming spring tournament in Osaka next month would qualify him for promotion to yokozuna, an esteemed grand champion title achieved by only 75 men throughout sumo's long history.

"I wake up every day wanting to get stronger, wanting to climb another rank higher," the 140kg grappler told reporters in Japanese after a morning training session in Tokyo.

"The simple fact is that you can't progress without a struggle. It's my job to overcome that."

open image in gallery Aonishiki is determined to do Ukraine proud after leaving his homeland following Russia’s invasion ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Born Danylo Yavhusishyn, his path to sumo stardom began unexpectedly. He was preparing for university in Ukraine when Russia’s invasion in February 2022 forced the amateur wrestler and sumo enthusiast to leave his homeland.

A friend from his sumo circle offered him shelter in Kobe, western Japan, where the young Ukrainian began his dedicated training.

His chosen name, Aonishiki Arata, not only honours his country but also pays tribute to his sumo master, who competed as Aminishiki, and the Japanese man who provided refuge from the war.

Aonishiki’s remarkable rise has coincided with a surge in interest in sumo and a tourism boom in Japan.

Grand tournaments, held every other month, now sell out instantly, and the sport’s leading figures recently staged an exhibition at London’s Royal Albert Hall, marking Britain’s first sumo tour in 34 years.

The growing global fascination with sumo, coupled with the pride of his compatriots, serves as a significant source of motivation for Aonishiki.

"My friends in Ukraine and my teachers back there, everyone's been watching far more sumo than I imagined," he said.

"When I won the championships or even just a regular match they'd get in touch right away. It really makes me want to push harder."