If you sidled up to any athlete at a Games and offered them something that could instantly make them four percent faster, they would assume you were offering them a performancing-enhancing drug.

They would be amazed, however, if you were to insist that what you were selling was perfectly legal, and even accepted and regulated by all the appropriate sporting authorities. Even better still, your wonder product cost no more than just a few hundred pounds. The athlete would get their cash out in seconds, because a four percent improvement in running time is a huge improvement, something that could take many months or years of gruelling training to achieve.

Anybody watching the Berlin marathon on Sunday would have seen such a product in action. It could be spotted on the feet of the Ethiopian runner Tigist Assefa, who won the race in 2hr 11min 53sec, thereby absolutely obliterating the women’s world record by a massive 2min 11sec. What Assefa was wearing was none other than a pair of Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1s, which are made by Adidas and cost £400. While such a price might seem steep for your average park runner, for any competitive athlete – let alone someone world class – that price is a pure bargain.