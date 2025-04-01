British runner Ben Connor rejects GB selection after being asked to pay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British runner Ben Connor has turned down a spot in the squad for the European Road Running Championships over the fact that athletes must pay to represent GB.

Connor, who won the Night of 10,000m PBs event at the British Athletics Championships in 2019, had been slated to enter the inaugural European event in Brussels and Leuven later this month.

He posted on social media saying that having previously registered his interest he had chosen to decline selection due to fees imposed by British Athletics on athletes intending to compete.

The fees - which go towards the costs of attending the championships such as travel, kit, accommodation and meals - could reach as high as £1100 but the governing body suggested it was likely to be under £500.

Connor wrote on Instagram: “BA [British Athletics] are asking for a significant athlete contribution which up until a few days ago was an unknown amount and although England Athletics have offered to subsidize this for their athletes to which I’m sure many are grateful for I feel it is wrong.

“Representing GB shouldn’t come down to who can or cannot afford to pay for it. Coming from a working class background I don’t like the potential precedent being set where people, especially junior athletes of the future don’t have the same development or competition opportunities because of finances.

“Running (especially road) is the highest mass participation sport in the UK & we are asking our best to pay to represent this country on an international stage.”

He finished by calling for “more transparency and honesty” over how the governing body runs the sport and the state of its finances.

A former English national cross-country champion, Connor was 15th on his debut in the 2020 London Marathon and the second-highest placed British finisher. The 32-year-old qualified for the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics but failed to finish.

In a statement, British Athletics said: “In order to be selected for the European Road Running Championships, athletes were required to submit an expression of interest form which acknowledged they were aware of the potential athlete contribution which would have to be made.

“Upon selection athletes were also advised that the earlier ‘maximum contribution amount’ of £1100, was likely to be under £500 and in some cases around the £2-250 mark with a further contribution from their home country athletics organisation.

“With more competitions being created at International level across differing disciplines and age groups it is impossible for the sport to fund all teams. Up to 500 athletes can wear the GB & NI vest each year across all disciplines and competitions and UKA feels it is better to give athletes opportunity to compete than opt not to send teams at all.”

British Athletics also pointed to the fact that several other sports use a similar funding model for athletes competing outside of major championships, and that funding granted to British Athletics by UK Sport is channelled towards athletes aiming for world and Olympic-level competition.