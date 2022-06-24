The UK Athletics Championships are here with a host of stars set to shine in Manchester over three days.

From Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson to Marc Scott and Josh Kerr, whose battle with fellow Olympians Jake Wightman and Jake Heyward, alongside Neil Gourley among others, could steal the show. There will be plenty of fascinating races as we gear up for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon this summer.

British athletes are also looking to find form for the home Commonwealth Games set to be held in Birmingham after England named a 72-strong athletics squad.

You can probably pencil in Asher-Smith and the 100m final on Saturday, while Hodgkinson will look to land the British title on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know, including full timings and schedules, ahead of the UK Athletics Championships.

How can I watch it?

The action will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. The action on Friday, 24 June runs from 15:55 - 20:50, while Saturday, 25 June starts at 13:15 and finishes at 19:00 and finally Sunday, 26 June will kick off at 10:25 and conclude at 17:00.

When does it start?

The action will get underway at 2pm on Friday 24 June through to Sunday 26 June.

What is the schedule and start times?

Friday 24 June

14:00 100m Decathlon Men Heats

14:40 Long Jump Decathlon Men

16:00 400m Hurdles Men Round 1

16:12 Shot Put Decathlon Men

16:30 100m Men Round 1

17:35 100m Women Round 1

18:00 High Jump Decathlon Men

18:20 400m Women Round 1

18:50 400m Men Round 1

19:20 1500m Men Round 1

19:44 1500m Women Round 1

20:10 3000m Under 20 Women Final

20:25 3000m Under 20 Men Final

20:40 400m Decathlon Men Heats

Saturday 25 June

10:00 100m Hurdles Heptathlon Women Heats

10:16 110m Hurdles Decathlon Men Heats

11:00 High Jump Heptathlon Women

11:04 Discus Throw Decathlon Men

12:20 Javelin Throw Women Final

12:50 Pole Vault Decathlon Men

13:20 110m Hurdles Men Round 1

13:31 High Jump Men Final

13:45 800m Men Round 1

14:10 Discus Throw Women Final

14:15 800m Women Round 1

14:45 400m Hurdles Women Heats

14:49 Triple Jump Women Final

15:15 400m Hurdles Men Final

15:25 100m Ambulant Men Final

15:30 Shot Put Heptathlon Women

15:35 100m Ambulant Women Final

15:45 1500m Women Final

15:53 Javelin Throw Decathlon Men

15:56 1500m Men Final

16:05 100m Men Semi-Final

16:16 Pole Vault Men Final

16:30 100m Women Semi-Final

16:50 Shot Put Men Final

16:55 3000m Steeple Chase Men Final

17:08 Long Jump Women Final

17:15 110m Hurdles Men Final

17:25 400m Men Final

17:35 400m Women Final

17:40 Hammer Throw Men Final

17:45 200m Heptathlon Women Heats

18:00 1500m Decathlon Men Final

18:15 5000m Women Final

18:40 100m Men Final

18:50 100m Women Final

Sunday 26 June

10:30 Javelin Throw Men Final

11:35 Long Jump Heptathlon Women

11:38 Shot Put Women Final

12:00 5000m Walk Women Final

12:32 Discus Throw Men Final

12:35 5000m Walk Men Final

13:02 Triple Jump Men Final

13:05 100m Hurdles Women Heats

13:35 200m Women Round 1

14:02 High Jump Women Final

14:05 200m Men Round 1

14:10 Javelin Throw Heptathlon Women

14:16 Pole Vault Women Final

14:35 400m Hurdles Women Final

14:45 Para 1500m Men Final

14:55 100m Hurdles Women Final

15:05 3000m Steeple Chase Women Final

15:17 Long Jump Men Final

15:20 400m Wheelchair Men Final

15:25 Hammer Throw Women Final

15:28 400m Wheelchair Women Final

15:38 200m Women Final

15:47 200m Men Final

15:56 800m Heptathlon Women Final

16:10 5000m Men Final

16:35 800m Men Final

16:45 800m Women Final