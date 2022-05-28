Matthew Hudson-Smith takes third place in Eugene to set new British record

The 27-year-old broke Iwan Thomas’ previous mark, which had stood for 25 years, by one 100th of a second

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 28 May 2022 23:49
Comments
Matthew Hudson-Smith broke the 25-year-old British record in the 400m (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matthew Hudson-Smith broke the 25-year-old British record in the 400m (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Matthew Hudson-Smith set a new British record when finishing third in the men’s 400 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

Hudson-Smith, 27, from Wolverhampton, broke Iwan Thomas’ previous mark, which had stood for 25 years, by one 100th of a second as he clocked 44.35 seconds.

He finished behind American winner Michael Norman, who ran the world’s quickest time this year and set a new meeting record of 43.60 seconds, and Grenada’s Kirani James, who set a season’s personal best in 44.02.

Hudson-Smith said: “I just got out. I’d got a plan, to attack and take it like a semi-final of the World Championships and see what’s to work on for the championships.

“It’s still a lot to do, but I’m really happy with a personal-best national record, so I can’t complain.”

Recommended

The European champion, who eclipsed his previous best of 44.48, added: “Honestly, a lot has changed. Mental. My mental state. A load of work in the gym.

“I’ve worked on the mechanics and diet, everything. We’ve changed the whole lifestyle, flipped it around and it’s paying dividends.”

Thomas set his previous British record of 44.36 in Birmingham in 1997.

Keely Hodgkinson followed up her recent win in Birmingham with another victory in the 800 metres ahead of American pair Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers.

Hodgkinson, silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, set the world’s quickest time this year of 1:57.72. Jemma Reekie finished eighth in a season’s best 2:00.53.

Dina Asher-Smith ran under 11 seconds in the 100m, but finished well behind Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Herah-Thompson in fourth place.

Recommended

Asher-Smith, who won in Birmingham last week, clocked a season’s best 10.98 behind Herah-Thompson (10.79), American Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (both 10.92).

Laura Muir finished in a disappointing 11th place in the women’s 1500m in a time of 4:04.45, behind Kenyan winner and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in