Charlie Dobson storms to stunning 400m victory in Diamond League final shock

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Charlie Dobson claimed the biggest win of his 400 metres career as Matthew Hudson-Smith pulled up in the season-closing Diamond League final in Brussels.

Olympic silver medallist Hudson-Smith eased off around the 150m mark, but Dobson still gave Great Britain a night to remember.

Dobson had ground to make up in the home straight, but the 24-year-old from Colchester surged through to win in 44.49 seconds.

Dobson claimed the biggest win of his career ( REUTERS )

He claimed the scalps of former Olympic champion Kirani James, Muzala Samukonga and Vernon Norwood and ended the night with the Union Jack draped around him on a lap of honour.

Dina Asher-Smith pushed Olympic champion Julien Alfred all the way to finish second in the women’s 100m.

Asher-Smith continued her late-season resurgence to finish four hundredths of a second behind Alfred in 10.92.

The Diamond League 100m title capped a wonderful year for Alfred, who won St Lucia’s first Olympic medal in Paris and backed up her 100m gold with silver in the 200m.

Daryll Neita was fourth in 11.14 and ahead of American Sha’Carri Richardson, who finished a disappointing seventh.

Asher-Smith was second behind the Olympic champion Alfred ( REUTERS )

Great Britain’s Georgia Bell and Jemma Reekie finished second and fifth respectively in the women’s 800m.

Bell was in contention on the final bend, but Kenya’s Mary Moraa pulled away to record her fastest time of the year, 1:56.56, and claim the Diamond League title.

The 1500m Olympic bronze medallist finished nearly a second back in 1:57.50, with Reekie clocking 1:59.13.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen exacted revenge over American Cole Hocker to win the men’s 1500m in 3:30.37.

Great Britain’s Josh Kerr was absent and Ingebritsen hit the front 500 metres out to power home, with Olympic champion Hocker edged out for second place by Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke finished third in the women’s 400m behind Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino and Alexis Holmes in 50.96.