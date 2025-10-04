Dan Pembroke completes miraculous recovery to win remarkable World Championship gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Pembroke brewed up another gold medal-winning storm by battling back from injury to clinch a third consecutive World Para Athletics Championship title.

The two-time Paralympic champion, 34, followed up his Paris triumph with victory in the F13 javelin event in New Delhi.

Pembroke, an avid home beer brewer back home, tore his right hip adductor just four weeks before the event to throw his participation into doubt.

But he made a miraculous recovery to launch a season’s best distance of 68.51m and return to the summit of the podium.

Pembroke, the British team’s co-captain here in India along with Anna Nicholson, said: “It was a relief – I didn’t tell anyone, but I haven’t thrown a javelin for four and a half weeks.

“I was just trying to find my head out there – I’m ecstatic with the win, but I’m always looking to push my performance and the world record more and more.

“Without any injury I’d be a bit disappointed – but I went out and smashed it, so it’s great.”

open image in gallery Dan Pembroke launched a season’s best 68.51m to win F13 javelin gold ( Getty Images )

Pembroke, who also won Paralympic gold in Tokyo, brewed a special beer called ‘Paris Gold’ ahead of last year’s Games to visualise defending his title.

And speaking on how he will celebrate in New Delhi, he said: “We’ll have to see what craft beers we’ve got in the hotel!”

Hannah Cockroft says her dominant T34 800m triumph was the Indian performance she was most proud of after waltzing to a 19th global gold.

The nine-time Paralympic champion, 33, added a third title to her collection here after following up her victories over both 100m and 400m.

open image in gallery Hannah Cockroft scorched to a 19th World Championship gold ( REUTERS )

Cockroft, whose British teammate Kare Adenegan won silver in all three races, said: “I’m buzzing with that one – that’s the performance I’m most proud of here.

“It’s just relief – it always gets tougher, but now I’ll have some time off and start building for the next event.”

Jonathan Broom-Edwards banished his injury and illness demons to bank a battling silver medal in the T64 high jump.

The Tokyo Paralympic and three-time world champion, 37, finished second as Uzbek Temurbek Giyazov grabbed gold.

Broom-Edwards, who only just made the Paris Paralympics and has endured a turbulent year since, said: “I’m so happy to still be here – a year ago I didn’t know if I’d ever walk again, let alone jump, but to be jumping pain free is great.”

open image in gallery Jonathan Broom-Edwards leapt to T64 high jump silver ( REUTERS )

Earlier in the day, there were a hat-trick of shot put bronzes for Nicholson, Lydia Church and Michael Jenkins.

Nicholson finished third in the F35 event while Church and Jenkins did the same in their F12 and F38 categories.

Nicholson, who also won bronze in Paris last summer, said: “To win my first medal at the Paralympics was a dream come true, but to back that up at the World Championships is just fantastic.”

