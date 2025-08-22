Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Diamond League 2025: Brussels schedule and start times

Everything you need to know ahead of the penultimate event of the season

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 22 August 2025 08:16 BST
Comments
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be in action in Brussels
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be in action in Brussels (Getty Images)

The regular season of the 2025 Diamond League reaches its conclusion as athletes gear up for next week’s finals with a last meeting in Brussels.

A busy period in the athletics calendar means the high-profile meets come thick and fast in the run-up to September’s World Championships, and it is again an intriguing field assembled to compete in Belgium.

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce makes a rare Diamond League outing in the women’s 100m, with the 38-year-old set to battle with American pair Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on the track.

The men’s 400m, meanwhile, will be eagerly watched by the Belgian fans with Alexander Doom looking for a standout showing on home soil in a race that also features Great Britain’s Charlie Dobson. Jake Wightman will hope to build form ahead of Tokyo, too, in the 1500m.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Brussels Diamond League?

The Brussels Diamond League event, also known as the Memorial Van Damme, will be held at King Baudouin Stadium on Friday 22 August.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Schedule

(all times BST)

5.29pm Men’s high jump

5.36pm Women’s shopt put

5.50pm Men’s discus

6.34pm Women’s pole vault

7.04pm Women’s 400m hurdles

7.11pm Women’s 1500m

7.19pm Men’s javelin

7.22pm Men’s 200m

7.29pm Men’s 3000m steeplechase

7.42pm Women’s triple jump

7.45pm Women’s 100m

7.51pm Women’s 5000m

8.13pm Men’s 1500m

8.26pm Women’s 1 mile steeplechase

8.41pm Men’s 400m

8.52pm Mixed 4x100m relay

Full live results can be found here.

Diamond League 2025 venues

26 April: Xiamen, China

3 May: Shaoxing, China

16 May: Doha, Qatar

25 May: Rabat, Morocco

6 June: Rome, Italy

12 June: Oslo, Norway

15 June: Stockholm, Sweden

20 June: Paris, France

5 July: Eugene, United States

11 July: Monaco

19 July: London, United Kingdom

16 August: Chorzow, Poland

20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland

22 August: Brussels, Belgium

27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in