Diamond League 2025: Brussels schedule and start times
Everything you need to know ahead of the penultimate event of the season
The regular season of the 2025 Diamond League reaches its conclusion as athletes gear up for next week’s finals with a last meeting in Brussels.
A busy period in the athletics calendar means the high-profile meets come thick and fast in the run-up to September’s World Championships, and it is again an intriguing field assembled to compete in Belgium.
Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce makes a rare Diamond League outing in the women’s 100m, with the 38-year-old set to battle with American pair Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on the track.
The men’s 400m, meanwhile, will be eagerly watched by the Belgian fans with Alexander Doom looking for a standout showing on home soil in a race that also features Great Britain’s Charlie Dobson. Jake Wightman will hope to build form ahead of Tokyo, too, in the 1500m.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Brussels Diamond League?
The Brussels Diamond League event, also known as the Memorial Van Damme, will be held at King Baudouin Stadium on Friday 22 August.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Schedule
(all times BST)
5.29pm Men’s high jump
5.36pm Women’s shopt put
5.50pm Men’s discus
6.34pm Women’s pole vault
7.04pm Women’s 400m hurdles
7.11pm Women’s 1500m
7.19pm Men’s javelin
7.22pm Men’s 200m
7.29pm Men’s 3000m steeplechase
7.42pm Women’s triple jump
7.45pm Women’s 100m
7.51pm Women’s 5000m
8.13pm Men’s 1500m
8.26pm Women’s 1 mile steeplechase
8.41pm Men’s 400m
8.52pm Mixed 4x100m relay
Full live results can be found here.
Diamond League 2025 venues
26 April: Xiamen, China
3 May: Shaoxing, China
16 May: Doha, Qatar
25 May: Rabat, Morocco
6 June: Rome, Italy
12 June: Oslo, Norway
15 June: Stockholm, Sweden
20 June: Paris, France
5 July: Eugene, United States
11 July: Monaco
19 July: London, United Kingdom
16 August: Chorzow, Poland
20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland
22 August: Brussels, Belgium
27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)
