Diamond League 2025: Doha schedule and start times

The Diamond League season continues with a trip to Qatar

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 16 May 2025 07:06 BST
The Doha Diamond League is the third stop on the calendar
The Doha Diamond League is the third stop on the calendar (Getty)

The Diamond League season rolls on as some of the world’s top track-and-field athletes visit Doha for the third stop on the calendar.

Two meets in China have kickstarted the campaign and it is an intriguing group of entrants assembled in Qatar, with eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce launching her 2025 Diamond League Programme.

Paris 2024 200m champion Letsile Tebogo is another sprint star in action, while India’s Neeraj Chopra will bid for javelin success.

Doha is the third of 15 events scheduled in 2025 with prize money upped at this year’s meetings.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Doha?

The Doha Diamond League meeting will be held on Friday 16 May at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 5pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Doha schedule

(all times BST)

3.48pm Men’s discus

4.02pm Women’s pole vault

4.23pm Women’s triple jump

5.04pm Women’s 400m

5.10pm Men’s high jump

5.13pm Men’s 800m

5.24pm Men’s 110m hurdles

5.36pm Women’s 100m

5.43pm Men’s javelin

5.45pm Men’s 5,000m

6.08pm Women’s 1,500m

6.22pm Men’s 200m

6.33pm Men’s 400m hurdles

6.44pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Full live results can be found here

Diamond League 2025 venues

26 April: Xiamen, China

3 May: Shaoxing, China

16 May: Doha, Qatar

25 May: Rabat, Morocco

6 June: Rome, Italy

12 June: Oslo, Norway

15 June: Stockholm, Sweden

20 June: Paris, France

5 July: Eugene, United States

11 July: Monaco

19 July: London, United Kingdom

16 August: Chorzow, Poland

20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland

22 August: Brussels, Belgium

27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)

