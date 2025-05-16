Diamond League 2025: Doha schedule and start times
The Diamond League season continues with a trip to Qatar
The Diamond League season rolls on as some of the world’s top track-and-field athletes visit Doha for the third stop on the calendar.
Two meets in China have kickstarted the campaign and it is an intriguing group of entrants assembled in Qatar, with eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce launching her 2025 Diamond League Programme.
Paris 2024 200m champion Letsile Tebogo is another sprint star in action, while India’s Neeraj Chopra will bid for javelin success.
Doha is the third of 15 events scheduled in 2025 with prize money upped at this year’s meetings.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Doha?
The Doha Diamond League meeting will be held on Friday 16 May at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 5pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Doha schedule
(all times BST)
3.48pm Men’s discus
4.02pm Women’s pole vault
4.23pm Women’s triple jump
5.04pm Women’s 400m
5.10pm Men’s high jump
5.13pm Men’s 800m
5.24pm Men’s 110m hurdles
5.36pm Women’s 100m
5.43pm Men’s javelin
5.45pm Men’s 5,000m
6.08pm Women’s 1,500m
6.22pm Men’s 200m
6.33pm Men’s 400m hurdles
6.44pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase.
Full live results can be found here
Diamond League 2025 venues
26 April: Xiamen, China
3 May: Shaoxing, China
16 May: Doha, Qatar
25 May: Rabat, Morocco
6 June: Rome, Italy
12 June: Oslo, Norway
15 June: Stockholm, Sweden
20 June: Paris, France
5 July: Eugene, United States
11 July: Monaco
19 July: London, United Kingdom
16 August: Chorzow, Poland
20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland
22 August: Brussels, Belgium
27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments