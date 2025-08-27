Diamond League Final 2025: Zurich schedule and start times

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Diamond League season comes to a head this weekend with the two-day Final, with the winner of each event crowned this year’s champion.

Not just the culmination of the Diamond League season, spanning 15 meets across four continents, this weekend’s results will also be crucial in handing out wildcard spots to all 27 champions for September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

With so much at stake the start list is dazzling, with Olympic champions Mondo Dupantis, Julien Alfred, and Yaroslava Mahuchikh among a star-studded field in Switzerland.

Olympic 100m and 200m champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tobogo will resume their rivalry in the 200m, with the American hoping to become the first male track athlete to notch six titles, while hurdles supremo Femke Bol will be looking to defend her title and fine-tune her form ahead of Worlds next month.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith will be in action in the 100m and 200m, the latter alongside compatriot Amy Hunt, with Amber Anning, Georgia Hunter Bell, Max Burgin, Jeremiah Azu, Hannah Nuttall and Lawrence Okoye completing a strong GB contingent.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Zurich Diamond League Final?

The Diamond League Final will take place at Weltklasse Zurich from Wednesday 27 August to Thursday 28 August. The first day’s events will take place at Sechseläutenplatz, on the streets of Zurich, with day two hosted by the Letzigrund Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 4.30pm BST on Wednesday 27 August and 7pm on Thursday 28 August. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Schedule

(all times BST)

Wednesday 27 August

16:05: Shot put men

16:05: Shot put women

16:15: High jump women

16:43: Pole vault men

17:35: Long jump men

Thursday 28 August

16:30: Discus men

16:30: Discus women

16:53: High jump men

17:19: Triple jump men

17:19: Triple jump women

17:34: 400m women

17:42: 400m men

17:49: 3000m women

18:08: 100m hurdles women

18:17: 3000m steeplechase men

18:34: 110m hurdles men

18:40: 1500m women

18:45: Javelin men

18:45: Javelin women

18:50: 1500m men

18:50: Pole vault women

19:02: 100m women

19:09: 3000m steeplechase women

19:27: 100m men

19:35: 400m hurdles women

19:40: Long jump women

19:44: 400m hurdles men

19:52: 3000m men

20:09: 800m women

20:20: 800m men

20:30: 200m women

20:39: 200m men

Diamond League 2025 venues

26 April: Xiamen, China

3 May: Shaoxing, China

16 May: Doha, Qatar

25 May: Rabat, Morocco

6 June: Rome, Italy

12 June: Oslo, Norway

15 June: Stockholm, Sweden

20 June: Paris, France

5 July: Eugene, United States

11 July: Monaco

19 July: London, United Kingdom

16 August: Chorzow, Poland

20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland

22 August: Brussels, Belgium

27-28 August: Diamond League Final (Zurich, Switzerland)