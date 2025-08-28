Diamond League Final 2025: Zurich schedule and start times
Everything you need to know ahead of the crowning event of the season
The Diamond League season comes to a head with the second of a two-day finale, with the winner of each event crowned this year’s champion.
Not just the culmination of the Diamond League season, spanning 15 meets across four continents, this weekend’s results will also be crucial in handing out wildcard spots to all 27 champions for September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
With so much at stake the start list is dazzling, with Olympic champions packing out a star-studded field in Switzerland.
Olympic 100m and 200m champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tobogo will resume their rivalry in the 200m, with the American hoping to become the first male track athlete to notch six titles, while hurdles supremo Femke Bol will be looking to defend her title and fine-tune her form ahead of Worlds next month.
Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith will be in action in the 100m and 200m, the latter alongside compatriot Amy Hunt, with Amber Anning, Georgia Hunter Bell, Max Burgin, Jeremiah Azu, Hannah Nuttall and Lawrence Okoye completing a strong GB contingent.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the Zurich Diamond League Final?
The Diamond League Final will take place at Weltklasse Zurich from Wednesday 27 August to Thursday 28 August. The first day’s events will take place at Sechseläutenplatz, on the streets of Zurich, with day two hosted by the Letzigrund Stadium on the track.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 4.30pm BST on Wednesday 27 August and 7pm on Thursday 28 August. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Schedule
(all times BST)
Thursday 28 August
16:30: Discus men
16:30: Discus women
16:53: High jump men
17:19: Triple jump men
17:19: Triple jump women
17:34: 400m women
17:42: 400m men
17:49: 3000m women
18:08: 100m hurdles women
18:17: 3000m steeplechase men
18:34: 110m hurdles men
18:40: 1500m women
18:45: Javelin men
18:45: Javelin women
18:50: 1500m men
18:50: Pole vault women
19:02: 100m women
19:09: 3000m steeplechase women
19:27: 100m men
19:35: 400m hurdles women
19:40: Long jump women
19:44: 400m hurdles men
19:52: 3000m men
20:09: 800m women
20:20: 800m men
20:30: 200m women
20:39: 200m men
