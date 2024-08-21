Diamond League 2024: Lausanne schedule and start times

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Diamond League season resumes after the Olympics as the world’s best athletes seek to run off any post-Paris 2024 blues.

The Athletissima meeting in Lausanne is the 11th leg of the campaign and a star-studded field has been assembled, with Jakob Ingebrigtsen looking to bounce back in the 1500m and Letsile Tebogo back on the track in an individual event for the first time since his stunning 200m gold.

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita are among the British hopes with the pair part of an intriguing 100m field, and Matthew Hudson-Smith also in action.

And a night prior to events at the stadium, Mondo Duplantis will look to pole vault into the record books again on the Place de la Navigation on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Lausanne?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Lausanne, Switzerland with the full meeting held on Thursday 22 August, and a special pole vault held in the city on Wednesday 21 August.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the schedule in Lausanne?

(all times BST; italics denote non-Diamond League event)

Wednesday 21 August

5pm Men’s pole vault

Thursday 22 August

6.39pm Women’s 400m

6.45pm Women’s shot put

6.52pm Women’s 200m

7.04pm Men’s 400m

7.10pm Women’s high jump

7.12pm Men’s 800m

7.20pm Men’s long jump

7.23pm Women’s 100m hurdles

7.33pm Men’s 1500m

7.42pm Men’s javelin

7.44pm Women’s 100m

7.52pm Women’s 3000m

8.10pm Men’s 110m hurdles

8.19pm Women’s 800m

8.31pm Women’s 400m hurdles

8.42pm Men’s 200m

8.52pm Women’s 4x100m

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Xiamen CHN 20th April 2024 Shanghai/Suzhou CHN 27th April 2024 Doha QAT 10th May 2024 Rabat/Marrakech MAR 19th May 2024 Eugene USA 25th May 2024 Oslo NOR 30th May 2024 Stockholm SWE 2nd June 2024 Paris FRA 7th July 2024 Monaco MON 12th July 2024 London GBR 20th July 2024 Lausanne SUI 22nd August 2024 Silesia POL 25th August 2024 Rome ITA 30th August 2024 Zurich SUI 5th September 2024 Brussels BEL 13th - 14th September 2024

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.