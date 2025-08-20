Diamond League 2025: Lausanne schedule and start times
The Diamond League season continues with a trip to Switzerland
A busy end to the Diamond League season continues apace as a strong field assembles in Lausanne just a few days after the last meet in Poland.
The Silesia event featured an entertaining sprint duel between Kishane Thompson and Olympic champion Noah Lyles of the United States, and the pair were set to clash again at the Athletissima meet with the World Athletics Championships looming next month, but the Jamaican has pulled out of the final three Diamond League meets, citing shin discomfort.
Fresh from a stunning return to action after injury, Keely Hodgkinson will bid for more two-lap success in the 800 metres, and will go head-to-head with British middle-distance rival Georgia Hunter-Bell.
With the Diamond League finals across Switzerland in Zurich now just a week away, plenty of others will be looking to build momentum into a key part of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Lausanne Diamond League event?
The Lausanne Diamond League event, also known as the Athletissima, will be held at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Wednesday 20 August.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Schedule
(all times BST)
6.30pm Men’s shot put
6.30pm Women’s javelin
7.04pm Women’s 400m
7.05pm Women’s pole vault
7.11pm Women’s 800m
7.25pm Women’s high jump
7.29pm Women’s 3000m steeplechase
7.49pm Women’s 200m
7.50pm Men’s long jump
7.55pm Men’s 5000m
8.14pm Women’s 100m hurdles
8.23pm Men’s 800m
8.32pm Men’s 400m hurdles
8.40pm Men’s 100m
8.52pm Women’s 4x100m
Full live results can be found here
Diamond League 2025 venues
26 April: Xiamen, China
3 May: Shaoxing, China
16 May: Doha, Qatar
25 May: Rabat, Morocco
6 June: Rome, Italy
12 June: Oslo, Norway
15 June: Stockholm, Sweden
20 June: Paris, France
5 July: Eugene, United States
11 July: Monaco
19 July: London, United Kingdom
16 August: Chorzow, Poland
20 August: Lausanne, Switzerland
22 August: Brussels, Belgium
27-28 August: Diamond League finals (Zurich, Switzerland)
