Diamond League 2024: London schedule and start times

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Diamond League makes its final stop before Paris 2024 with some of the world’s best athletes descending on London.

With the Olympics just a week away, this will be a crucial test of racing legs with plenty of medal contenders part of a strong line-up for an ever popular meet.

A returning Zharnel Hughes and breakthrough star Louie Hinchcliffe lead home hopes in an intriguing men’s 100 metres field with Noah Lyles also in town, while Dina Asher-Smith is part of a three-strong British contingent in the women’s 200m.

Away from the track, Molly Caudery, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Mutaz Essa Barshim will be among those looking to make a statement as they gear up for the Games.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in London?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in London with the meeting held on Saturday 20 July.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel fro 1.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the schedule in London?

(all times BST)

12.50pm Women’s javelin

1.23pm Men’s shot put

1.36pm Women’s pole vault

2.04pm Women’s 400m hurdles

2.21pm Men’s high jump

2.33pm Women’s 400m

2.49pm Women’s long jump

2.52pm Men’s 3,000m

3.08pm Women’s 800m

3.19pm Men’s mile

3.32pm Men’s 400m

3.42pm Women’s 200m

3.52pm Men’s 100m

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?