Diamond League 2025: London schedule, start times and TV channel tonight

Callum Rice-Coates
Saturday 19 July 2025 07:39 BST
Comments
Lyles Versus Hill
Lyles Versus Hill (AP)

The Diamond League comes to London for the latest round of track and field.

A sell-out crowd of 60,000 fans at the London Stadium will watch the likes of Noah Lyles, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action.

This is the 11th event of the Diamond League season and one of the most anticipated, with a total of $9.24 million prize money on offer across the various disciplines.

How to watch

Live coverage is available on the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins with the peak session at around 7pm BST.

Saturday 19 July – London Diamond League schedule (all times in BST)

| 12:53 | Long Jump Men

|13:19 | Discus Men

| 13:53 | Pole Vault Women

| 14:04 | 400m Hurdles Women

| 14:13 | High Jump Women

| 14:15 | 800m Men

| 14:27 | 5000m Women

| 14:47 | Long Jump Women

| 14:52 | 800m Women

| 15:03 | 400m Men

| 15:13 | Mile Women

| 15:27 | 100m Men

| 15:38 | 200m Women

