Diamond League Oslo schedule and start lists
Everything you need to know ahead of the fifth event of the season
The Diamond League season continues as athletics’ world tour moves north for the fifth event of the season.
After a record breaking night in Paris, Oslo hosts the Bislett Games, held annually in the Norwegian capital since 1965, with a host of starts in action.
The home crowd will be hopeful of strong performances from Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who headlines an outstanding men’s 1500m field after smashing the two-mile record in France last week, and Karsten Warholm, with the hurdler looking to get back to his best after losing his world title last year.
The women’s 100 metres promises plenty, too, with the British trio of Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot and Darryl Neita all showing encouraging signs this season and looking to push Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson for the title.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Oslo?
The Diamond League Oslo event begins at 17:30 BST, Thursday 15 June. It will be held at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
What is the schedule? (all times BST)
16:30 - Women’s shot put
17:45 - Men’s pole vault
18:03 - Women’s triple jump
18:46 - Opening ceremony
19:04 - Women’s 400m hurdles
19:15 - Men’s 400m
19:25 - Women’s 3000m
19:27 - Women’s discus
19:42 - Men’s long jump
19:43 - Men’s 200m
19:52 - Women’s Dream Mile
20:05 - Men’s 5000m
20:29 - Women’s 100m
20:39 - Men’s 400m hurdles
20:50 - Men’s 1500m
21:07 - Women’s 4x400m
Full startlists and official results are available here.
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States
